Watch: BYU, Missisippi State Mascots Give Us Terrific Dance-Off

BYU's mascot takes on Mississippi State's mascot in a dance-off. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 14, 2017

BYU's football season has been no good. The Cougars entered Saturday with a 1-5 record and have generally been terrible in all aspects. 

BYU's mascot's season, however, has been terrific. Last week, he led the cheerleaders in a dance routine and absolutely werked it. 

This week, he's back again, this time taking on Mississippi State's mascot in a dance off. 

That's a full-blown windmill while wearing a cougar costume! Also, big ups to State's mascot, who managed to keep his composure and deliver a strong effort even after watching the BYU mascot show out. 

BYU might have been crushed on the field, but this mascot is national title-worthy. 

