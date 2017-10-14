How to Watch Georgia vs. Missouri: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Missouri vs. Georgia on October 14. 

By Nihal Kolur
October 14, 2017

Missouri travel to Sanford Stadium on Saturday to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

Missouri (1-4, 0-3 Conf) have struggled on the season and did not fare well in a 40-34 loss to Kentucky last week. The Tigers have allowed over 450 yards and 40 points per game and have struggled to slow down opponents.

No. 4 Georgia (6-0, 3-0 Conf), meanwhile, has dominated early on this season, most recently beating Vanderbilt 45-14 on Saturday. The Bulldogs have been led by quarterback Jake Fromm, who has thrown for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns, and running back Nick Chubb, who has rushed for 618 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bulldogs defense has stifled opponents as well, allowing just 10 points per game. 

Georgia is looking to move to 7-0 for the first time since 2005.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

