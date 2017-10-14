Miami welcomes Georgia Tech on Saturday in their annual matchup. This game was initially supposed to be played Thursday, but because of the way Miami had to adjust its schedule due to Hurricane Irma, the game was moved to the weekend.

The No. 11 Hurricanes are 4-0 and are coming off their first win over Florida State since 2009. The Miami defense had two interceptions last week to help the team get the win despite gaining less yards and having a less time of possession than Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 after ripping off three straight wins following a season-opening loss to Tennessee. Quarterback TaQuan Marshall and running back KirVonte Benson are leading the triple-option offense and have posted 999 yards and 13 touchdowns together through four games.

Last season, Miami went to Atlanta and picked up a 35-21 win over Georgia Tech.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Miami: vs. Syracuse (10/21), at UNC (10/28), vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech (11/4)

Georgia Tech: vs. Wake Forest (10/21), at No. 2 Clemson (10/28), at Virginia (11/4)