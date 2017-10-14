How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 14.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 14, 2017

Miami welcomes Georgia Tech on Saturday in their annual matchup. This game was initially supposed to be played Thursday, but because of the way Miami had to adjust its schedule due to Hurricane Irma, the game was moved to the weekend.

The No. 11 Hurricanes are 4-0 and are coming off their first win over Florida State since 2009. The Miami defense had two interceptions last week to help the team get the win despite gaining less yards and having a less time of possession than Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 after ripping off three straight wins following a season-opening loss to Tennessee. Quarterback TaQuan Marshall and running back KirVonte Benson are leading the triple-option offense and have posted 999 yards and 13 touchdowns together through four games.

Last season, Miami went to Atlanta and picked up a 35-21 win over Georgia Tech.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Miami: vs. Syracuse (10/21), at UNC (10/28), vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech (11/4)

Georgia Tech: vs. Wake Forest (10/21), at No. 2 Clemson (10/28), at Virginia (11/4)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters