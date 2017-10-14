How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas online. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 14, 2017

Oklahoma travels to Dallas to face Texas in a Saturday afternoon matchup. 

Oklahoma (4-1) is coming off an upset loss to Iowa State at home. The Sooners were undefeated heading into that matchup before losing 38-31, snapping a 14-game winning streak. Oklahaoma went from No. 3 to No. 12 in the rankings with the loss. 

Texas (3-2) is coming off a 40-34 win in double overtime against Kansas State. True freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 30-for-50 with two touchdowns and a record 380 yards, along with 108 rushing yards.

In this matchup last season, the Sooners beat the Longhorns 45-40.

College Football
As Texas A&M Improves, Kevin Sumlin Puts Aggies Brass in an Uncertain Spot

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch online with Watch ESPN

Next Three Games

Oklahoma: at Kansas State (10/21), vs. Texas Tech (10/28), at Oklahoma State (11/04)

Texas: vs. Oklahoma State (10/21), at Baylor (10/28), at TCU (11/04)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters