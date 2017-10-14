Oklahoma travels to Dallas to face Texas in a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Oklahoma (4-1) is coming off an upset loss to Iowa State at home. The Sooners were undefeated heading into that matchup before losing 38-31, snapping a 14-game winning streak. Oklahaoma went from No. 3 to No. 12 in the rankings with the loss.

Texas (3-2) is coming off a 40-34 win in double overtime against Kansas State. True freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger went 30-for-50 with two touchdowns and a record 380 yards, along with 108 rushing yards.

In this matchup last season, the Sooners beat the Longhorns 45-40.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch online with Watch ESPN.

Next Three Games

Oklahoma: at Kansas State (10/21), vs. Texas Tech (10/28), at Oklahoma State (11/04)

Texas: vs. Oklahoma State (10/21), at Baylor (10/28), at TCU (11/04)