How to Watch USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch USC vs. Utah on October 14.

By Nihal Kolur
October 14, 2017

Utah travels to the Coliseum on Saturday to face USC in a primetime Pac-12 matchup.

Utah (4-1, 1-1 Conf) enter Saturday after losing their first game of the season to Stanford last week, 23-20. The Utes have rode a stingy defense to a hot start, allowing just 3.4 yards per carry and 108.8 rushing yards per game, ranking No. 20 in the nation. Led by tackles Filipo Mokofisi and Lowell Lotulelei, Utah uses its size and physicality to bully opponent offensive lines. 

No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 Conf) defeated Oregon State 38-10 last week behind quarterback Sam Darnold's 316 yards and 3 touchdowns. On the season, Darnold has thrown for 1705 yards and 12 touchdowns, though he has also tossed nine interceptions. The Trojans are averaging 35.5 points per game. 

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

 

