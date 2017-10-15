There is quite a shakeup in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after four top 10 teams lost.

Alabama is still No. 1, with Penn State moving up to No. 2 after a week off.

The Nittany Lions play Michigan on Saturday.

Georgia is No. 3, followed by TCU and Wisconsin

Washington who lost to Arizona State fell to No. 12, Auburn’s loss to LSU dropped them down to No. 21

Clemson’s upset defeat to Syracuse has the Tigers at No. 7, after a couple of weeks at No. 2.

Washington State was blown out on the road 37–3 by California and fell seven spots to 15th.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Penn State

3. Georgia

4. TCU

5. Wisconsin

6. Ohio State

7. Clemson

8. Miami (FL)

9. Oklahoma

10. Oklahoma State

11. USC

12. Washington

13. Notre Dame

14. Virginia Tech

15. Washington State

16. South Florida

16. NC State

18. Michigan State

19. Michigan

20. UCF

21. Auburn

22. Stanford

23. West Virginia

24. LSU

25. Memphis