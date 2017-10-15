There is quite a shakeup in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after four top 10 teams lost.
Alabama is still No. 1, with Penn State moving up to No. 2 after a week off.
The Nittany Lions play Michigan on Saturday.
Georgia is No. 3, followed by TCU and Wisconsin
Washington who lost to Arizona State fell to No. 12, Auburn’s loss to LSU dropped them down to No. 21
Clemson’s upset defeat to Syracuse has the Tigers at No. 7, after a couple of weeks at No. 2.
Washington State was blown out on the road 37–3 by California and fell seven spots to 15th.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. TCU
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Clemson
8. Miami (FL)
9. Oklahoma
10. Oklahoma State
11. USC
12. Washington
13. Notre Dame
14. Virginia Tech
15. Washington State
16. South Florida
16. NC State
18. Michigan State
19. Michigan
20. UCF
21. Auburn
22. Stanford
23. West Virginia
24. LSU
25. Memphis