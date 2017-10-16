The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes are 10-0 straight up and 8-2 against the spread over their last 10 games. The Hurricanes will try to avoid an upset this Saturday when they host the Syracuse Orange.

Miami is a 14-point home favorite on the Week 8 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Orange improved to 3-2 SU and 4-0-1 ATS last Friday night with their stunning upset over the Clemson Tigers are 23.5-point home underdogs. Syracuse has covered the spread in each of its last four instances as an underdog.

With former No. 2 Clemson falling out of the Top 5, the new No. 2 team in the nation is the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State is a 10-point home favorite hosting the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines this Saturday. The Nittany Lions have won each of their last six home games against teams with winning records.

No. 3 Georgia has a bye this week. Rounding out the Top 5 in action Saturday are Tennessee at No. 1 Alabama (-34), Kansas at No. 4 TCU (-37.5), and Maryland at No. 5 Wisconsin (-24). Alabama is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games against the Volunteers.

Two teams hoping to climb into the Top 10 with a win this Saturday are the No. 11 USC Trojans and the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who clash this weekend in South Bend. Notre Dame is a 4-point favorite, making USC a betting underdog for the first time this season. The Fighting Irish are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 October games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Texas Longhorns couldn't pull off the upset in last Saturday's Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma, but they did cover the spread as 9-point underdogs to improve to 5-0 ATS over their last five games. Texas will try to earn an outright upset this Saturday as 7-point home underdogs against the No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Longhorns are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as underdogs.

Rounding out the Top 10, the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners are 12.5-point road favorites at Kansas State. The Sooners are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the Wildcats.

