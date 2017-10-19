College Football Week 8 Top Matchups: Odds for Michigan-Penn State, USC-Notre Dame

Quickly

  • The odds you need to know for college football's top Week 8 matchups.
By OddsShark
October 19, 2017

The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions are 14-1 straight up and 13-1-1 against the spread over their last 15 games. The Nittany Lions hope to keep rolling this Saturday when they host the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines.

Penn State is a 9.5-point home betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Through the first six games of their season, the only close call on the Nittany Lions' record was a 21-19 road win against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Nittany Lions have won every other game on the schedule by at least 19 points.

Penn State has had a bye week to prepare for Michigan which should theoretically help, but the Nittany Lions are just 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS in their last six games coming off a bye.

Michigan rolled through the month of September with a 4-0 SU and 2-2 ATS records, winning all four of its games by 16 points or more. But the Wolverines haven't looked sharp in October, losing outright as 12.5-point home favorites to Michigan State and then needing overtime to top Indiana on the road last week.

The Wolverines are 3-0 SU and ATS in their last three games against Penn State according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Elsewhere, the No. 11 USC Trojans will be looking for their first ATS cover since Week 2 when they visit the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish as 3.5-point road underdogs. USC is 6-1 SU this season but just 1-6 ATS.

This will be USC's third road game of the season after the Trojans failed to cover the spread as 17-point favorites in a 30-20 road win over Cal and then lost outright 30-27 to Washington State. The Trojans are 19-4 SU in their last 23 games on the road when coming off a loss in their last road game.

Notre Dame is just 4-11 SU in its last 15 games against the Trojans. The 5-1 SU and ATS Fighting Irish have won and covered in four straight games since losing at home to the Georgia Bulldogs by just one point. The OVER is 6-2 in Notre Dame's last eight games.

