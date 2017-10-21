Oklahoma travels to Manhattan, Kan., for a meeting with Kansas State Saturday.

The No. 9 Sooners are fresh off a 29-24 victory over Texas that moved them to 5-1 on the season. Baker Mayfield tossed for 302 yards and two scores in the Oklahoma's first game after losing Iowa State at home. For the season, Mayfield has 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air while completing 72.7 percent of his passes. One of the reasons the Sooners' passing attack so lethal is how Mayfield has been able to spread the wealth, with four players already over 300 receiving yards.

Kansas State is riding a two game losing streak that brought its record to 3-3. After a close loss to Texas, the Wildcats dropped a contest to TCU by 20. In four of their six games Kansas State has been able to post at least 33 points, but in the other two contests the team combined for 13 points.

Last season when these teams met, Oklahoma came away with a 38-17 victory.

How to Watch

Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Oklahoma: vs. Texas Tech (10/28), at No. 10 Oklahoma State (11/4), vs. No 4 TCU (11/11)

Kansas State: at Kansas (10/28), at Texas Tech (11/4), vs. No 23 West Virginia (11/11)