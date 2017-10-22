AP Top 25: Alabama No. 1, Notre Dame Enters Top 10

Alabama is a unanimous selection at No. 1 of AP Top 25, Notre Dame enters Top 10

By Scooby Axson
October 22, 2017

There were no major upsets in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll, but Notre Dame made a major move in this week's rankings.

The Fighting Irish are in at No. 9 after a 49–14 thumping of USC.

Alabama is still No. 1 and a unanimous selection for the second week in a row, and are followed by Penn State, Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin.

Michigan is out of the rankings following a blowout loss to Penn State.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. TCU
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Clemson
8. Miami (FL)
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. NC State
15. Washington State
16. Michigan State
17. South Florida
18. Central Florida
19. Auburn
20. Stanford
21. USC
22. West Virginia
23. LSU
24. Memphis
25. Iowa State

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters