AP Top 25: Alabama No. 1, Notre Dame Enters Top 10

Alabama is a unanimous selection at No. 1 of AP Top 25, Notre Dame enters Top 10
There were no major upsets in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll, but Notre Dame made a major move in this week's rankings.
The Fighting Irish are in at No. 9 after a 49–14 thumping of USC.
Alabama is still No. 1 and a unanimous selection for the second week in a row, and are followed by Penn State, Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin.
Michigan is out of the rankings following a blowout loss to Penn State.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. TCU
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Clemson
8. Miami (FL)
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. NC State
15. Washington State
16. Michigan State
17. South Florida
18. Central Florida
19. Auburn
20. Stanford
21. USC
22. West Virginia
23. LSU
24. Memphis
25. Iowa State