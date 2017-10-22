AP Top 25: Alabama No. 1, Notre Dame Enters Top 10

There were no major upsets in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll, but Notre Dame made a major move in this week's rankings.

The Fighting Irish are in at No. 9 after a 49–14 thumping of USC.

Alabama is still No. 1 and a unanimous selection for the second week in a row, and are followed by Penn State, Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin.

Michigan is out of the rankings following a blowout loss to Penn State.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Penn State

3. Georgia

4. TCU

5. Wisconsin

6. Ohio State

7. Clemson

8. Miami (FL)

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma

11. Oklahoma State

12. Washington

13. Virginia Tech

14. NC State

15. Washington State

16. Michigan State

17. South Florida

18. Central Florida

19. Auburn

20. Stanford

21. USC

22. West Virginia

23. LSU

24. Memphis

25. Iowa State