The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are 0–3 straight up and against the spread in their last three games against the Florida Gators. The Bulldogs will try to end their losing streak against Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville.

Georgia is a 14-point betting favorite in this rivalry game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Both of these teams have had a bye week to prepare for this game. Florida entered its bye on the heels of two straight losses and a 2–4 ATS record on the season while Georgia is a perfect 7–0 SU so far in 2017.

No. 2 Penn State is a six-point underdog on the road against No. 6 Ohio State in what could be a season-defining game for both teams. With a win, Ohio State would continue to control its own destiny in the Big Ten, and would likely jump Penn State in the rankings. But if Penn State wins, the Nittany Lions would establish themselves as the team to beat in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 4–1 SU in the last five games in this head-to-head series.

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs are 6.5-point road favorites facing No. 25 Iowa State. Iowa State is 3–0 SU and ATS over its last three games with two outright upsets over that stretch including its upset on the road over Oklahoma.

TCU is 7–0 SU over its last seven games and 4–0 SU in its last four games against Iowa State per the OddsShark College Football Database.

No. 1 Alabama has a bye this week. Like the other active teams in the top 5, No. 5 Wisconsin is on the road Saturday, but with a much lighter test as 26-point favorites at Illinois. Illinois is 0–7 SU and 1–6 ATS in its last seven conference games.

Other top games on the Week 9 card include No. 14 NC State at No. 9 Notre Dame (-7.5), No. 8 Miami (-20.5) at North Carolina, Houston at No. 17 South Florida (-10.5) and Georgia Tech at No. 7 Clemson. Miami and South Florida are both looking to keep their undefeated records intact.

