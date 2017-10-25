A de facto elimination game in the Big 12 will take place on Saturday when Oklahoma State travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.

The Cowboys are coming off a tough 13–10 overtime win over Texas and West Virginia survived a furious comeback by Baylor.

This game will feature two of the best wide receivers and quarterbacks in the country.

Oklahoma State's duo of Mason Rudolph and James Washington has helped lead the Cowboys in passing yards and passing yards per game, while the Mountaineers combo of Will Grier, who leads the nation in touchdown passes and David Sills V, the NCAA leader in touchdown catches, help them light up score boards as well.

The series is tied at four games apieces, but Oklahoma State has won the last two meetings.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN.

Next Three Games:

Oklahoma State: vs. Oklahoma (11/4), at Iowa State (11/11), vs. Kansas State (11/18)

West Virginia: vs. Iowa State (11/4), at Kansas State (11/11), vs. Texas (11/18)