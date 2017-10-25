The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes are 9-2 straight up and against the spread in their last 11 home games against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes will try to earn another home win over the Nittany Lions this Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State is a 6.5-point home favorite in Columbus at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Entering their bye week with a 5-0 SU record in their last five games and a 3-0 ATS record in their last three, the Buckeyes have won their last five games by at least 31 points each and have outscored their opponents 266-49 over that stretch. The Buckeyes are 10-0 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games coming off a bye.

While Ohio State had the chance to rest and prepare for this week's game, last Saturday Penn State was busy dismantling the Michigan Wolverines. With their 42-13 win as 7.5-point favorites the Nittany Lions improved to 7-0 SU and 5-1-1 ATS on the season. The Nittany Lions are 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS in their last five games against the Buckeyes.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have played their way into the Top 10 of the AP Top 25, earning the No. 9 spot with their 49-14 victory over the USC Trojans last Saturday. The Fighting Irish will have another chance to make a statement this Saturday when they host the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack as 7.5-point home favorites.

Notre Dame is 5-0 SU and ATS over its last five games and has won each of those games by at least 20 points. The Fighting Irish look built for the College Football Playoff with physical play on both lines, a scoring defense that ranks 12th in the nation and a rushing offense that ranks sixth best in the country.

In their last 21 games played in the month of October, the Fighting Irish are 17-4 SU.

North Carolina State is 14-3 ATS in its last 17 games coming in off consecutive wins. Since dropping their season opener, the Wolfpack are 6-0 SU over their last six games and 3-1 ATS over their last four including a road upset over Florida State as 11.5-point underdogs.

