Florida State travels to Boston College for a Friday night ACC game.

Florida State (2-4) is coming off a disappointing 31-28 loss to Louisville. Starting quarterback Deondre Francois suffered a season ending injury in the first game against Alabama, and the once ACC favorites haven't found their stride since. Running back Jaques Patrick is likely out for the season with a knee injury.

Boston College (4-4) beat Virginia 41-10 on Saturday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Brown threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

See how to watch below.

How to watch

Game time: Friday, Oct. 27, Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN.

Next Three Games:

Boston College: vs. NC State (11/11), vs. Connecticut (11/18), vs. Syracuse (11/25)

Florida State: vs. Syracuse (11/4), at Clemson (11/11), vs. Delaware State (11/18)