How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Broadcast Info

Here's how to watch Miami vs. North Carolina online

By Scooby Axson
October 28, 2017

Miami continues to win and will look to extend their winning streak to 12 games on Saturday when it faces a struggling North Carolina team.

The Hurricanes have found any and every way to win this season and have beaten their last three opponents by a combined 13 points, including a victory over Syracuse last week.

North Carolina, which has lost five games in row, is still winless in the ACC and are coming off a 59–7 thumping by Virginia Tech, in which the Tar Heels could only must 172 yards of total offense.

UNC leads the overall series 11–9, including a 20–13 victory in Miami led by Mitch Trubisky's two touchdown passes.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Oct. 28, Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN.

Next Three Games:

Miami: vs. Virginia Tech (11/4), vs. Notre Dame (11/11), vs. Virginia (11/18)

North Carolina: at Pittsburgh (11/9), vs. Western Carolina (11/18), at North Carolina State (11/25)

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters