Miami continues to win and will look to extend their winning streak to 12 games on Saturday when it faces a struggling North Carolina team.

The Hurricanes have found any and every way to win this season and have beaten their last three opponents by a combined 13 points, including a victory over Syracuse last week.

North Carolina, which has lost five games in row, is still winless in the ACC and are coming off a 59–7 thumping by Virginia Tech, in which the Tar Heels could only must 172 yards of total offense.

UNC leads the overall series 11–9, including a 20–13 victory in Miami led by Mitch Trubisky's two touchdown passes.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Oct. 28, Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: The game can be watched online using WatchESPN.

Next Three Games:

Miami: vs. Virginia Tech (11/4), vs. Notre Dame (11/11), vs. Virginia (11/18)

North Carolina: at Pittsburgh (11/9), vs. Western Carolina (11/18), at North Carolina State (11/25)