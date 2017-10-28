Michigan hosts Rutgers Saturday in the Wolverines' first game as an unranked team since Sept. 26, 2015.

At 5-2, the Wolverines are still technically in position to capture the Big Ten title—but they have a tough road to get there. Last week's 42-13 loss to No. 2 Penn State makes Michigan's climb to the top of the Big Ten East a bit harder, but with games against No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 6 Ohio State waiting at the end of the schedule, there's still hope. Last week was also the first time Michigan allowed more than 40 points to an opponent since their 2015 loss to Ohio State.

The 3-4 Scarlet Knights have a chance to get above .500 in conference for the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014. After a losses to Nebraska and Ohio State to open the conference season, Rutgers rattled off back-to-back wins against Illinois and Purdue to improve to 2-2. Running back Gus Edwards has carried the offense this season with 487 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Last year, the Wolverines ran through the Scarlet Knights in a 78-0 blowout.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Michigan: vs. Minnesota (11/4), at Maryland (11/11), at No. 5 Wisconsin (11/18)

Rutgers: vs. Maryland (11/4), at No. 2 Penn State (11/11), at Indiana (11/18)