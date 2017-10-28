How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on Oct. 28.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 28, 2017

Ole Miss welcomes Arkansas to Oxford, Miss. Saturday for a game between the two worst teams in the SEC West.

The Rebels are 3-4 but have managed just one win in conference play so far. This is the third of three consecutive home games for Ole Miss after getting a win over Vanderbilt, and then losing to No. 24 LSU last week. Outside of contests against Cal and No. 1 Alabama, Ole Miss has had no trouble putting up points, so expect to see big games from quarterback Shea Patterson and running back Jordan Wilkins.

Arkansas is 2-5 this season and 0-4 in conference play. A seven-point loss to Texas A&M to open their SEC schedule is the closest the Razorbacks have gotten to a conference win this season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak that has featured their defense allowing at least 41 points in each defeat.

Last season the Rebels went on the road to knock off the Razorbacks 34-30.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Ole Miss: at Kentucky (11/4), vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (11/11), vs, Texas A&M (11/18)

Arkansas: vs. Coastal Carolina (11/4), at No. 23 LSU (11/11), vs. Mississippi State (11/18)

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters