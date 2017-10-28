Ole Miss welcomes Arkansas to Oxford, Miss. Saturday for a game between the two worst teams in the SEC West.

The Rebels are 3-4 but have managed just one win in conference play so far. This is the third of three consecutive home games for Ole Miss after getting a win over Vanderbilt, and then losing to No. 24 LSU last week. Outside of contests against Cal and No. 1 Alabama, Ole Miss has had no trouble putting up points, so expect to see big games from quarterback Shea Patterson and running back Jordan Wilkins.

Arkansas is 2-5 this season and 0-4 in conference play. A seven-point loss to Texas A&M to open their SEC schedule is the closest the Razorbacks have gotten to a conference win this season. They are currently on a three-game losing streak that has featured their defense allowing at least 41 points in each defeat.

Last season the Rebels went on the road to knock off the Razorbacks 34-30.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Ole Miss: at Kentucky (11/4), vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (11/11), vs, Texas A&M (11/18)

Arkansas: vs. Coastal Carolina (11/4), at No. 23 LSU (11/11), vs. Mississippi State (11/18)