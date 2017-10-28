How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Oklahoma on Oct. 28.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 28, 2017

Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech for a primetime matchup Saturday night. 

The No. 10 Sooners are fresh off a 42-35 victory over Kansas State that moved them to 6-1 on the season. Oklahoma State came back from a 21-7 deficit and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 410 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two touchdowns on the ground.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley faces his alma mater in Texas Tech. 

Texas Tech is coming off a 31-13 loss to Iowa State.

The Sooners have won the last five meetings against the Red Raiders.

College Football
Jonathan Taylor Is Wisconsin's 'Diamond', and the Badgers' Opponents Are Paying for It

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST, Saturday Oct. 28

TV channel: ABC/ESPN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Oklahoma: at No. 11 Oklahoma State (11/4), vs. No 4 TCU (11/11), at Texas (11/24)

Texas Tech: vs. Kansas State (11/04), vs. Baylor (11/11), vs. No. 4 TCU (11/18)

