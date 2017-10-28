Wyoming’s Josh Allen Worked Way Too Hard for Just Eight Yards

All that effort for just eight yards?!

By Dan Gartland
October 28, 2017

As I write this, Wyoming is putting a righteous beating on New Mexico. The Cowboys are up 42–0 at the half and star quarterback Josh Allen has already thrown four touchdowns. So things are going just fine, but I can’t help but feel a little bit bad for Allen. 

Early in the second quarter, facing a third-and-9, Allen couldn’t find an open receiver and decided to improvise. The ensuing scramble is too wild to describe in full but it including tip-toeing the sideline, dropping 19 yards behind the line of scrimmage and a front flip. And what did it net him? Eight yards. 

After all that, Wyoming had to punt. But New Mexico muffed the punt, Wyoming recovered and scored two plays later. I guess that’s karma. 

