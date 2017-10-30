The No. 9 Miami Hurricanes are 12–0 straight up and 8–4 against the spread over their last 12 games. The Hurricanes will try to keep things rolling at home against the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies this Saturday.

Miami is a 2.5-point home underdog on the Week 10 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their current 12-game winning streak, the Hurricanes have been favored in every game. The team is just 3–11 SU and 4–10 against the spread in its last 14 games as a betting underdog. Virginia Tech is 6–2 ATS in its last eight road games against Miami.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will face a ranked team for the first time since their season opener against Florida State this Saturday when they host the No. 19 LSU Tigers. Alabama enters this game with a 17–0 SU record in its last 17 games at home and is a 21.5-point favorite. LSU will try to snap a six-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is the only team in the top five this week that is facing a ranked opponent. The rest of the top five will look to avoid upsets in South Carolina at No. 2 Georgia (-25), No. 3 Ohio State (-16.5) at Iowa, No. 4 Wisconsin (-9) at Indiana and Wake Forest at No. 5 Notre Dame (-12.5).

Right outside of the top five there is plenty of action between two ranked teams. No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Oklahoma all face difficult road tests.

Clemson is a seven-point road favorite at No. 20 North Carolina State. The Tigers are 8–0 SU and 6–2 ATS in their last eight games against teams with winning records and 383 SU in their last 41 games overall.

Penn State is going off at -7.5 against No. 24 Michigan State. The Nittany Lions can't afford any hangover from last Saturday's loss to Ohio State if they hope to solve the Spartans, who they are 1–3 SU and ATS against in the last four games in this series according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

And Oklahoma clashes with No. 11 Oklahoma State in one of the biggest games of the week. The Sooners have won 14 straight games on the road.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.