In the first College Football Playoff rankings released this week, the Oklahoma Sooners sit at No. 5, ahead of No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State. The Sooners can solidify their spot in the Top 5 with a road win this Saturday over the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Oklahoma is a 2.5-point road underdog at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This rivalry game has been fairly one-sided in recent years with the Sooners holding an 8-2 straight up and 7-3 against the spread edge over the Cowboys. Since starting the season off 3-0 ATS, Oklahoma is just 1-4 ATS over its last five games including its 38-31 loss as a 31-point home favorite to Iowa State.

At No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Cowboys could still play their way back into the conversation with a win this Saturday and then another next week on the road against No. 14 Iowa State. Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing day on offense against Texas with a 50-point effort last week at West Virginia and will need its offense to be on point again this week against Baker Mayfield and the Sooners.

The Alabama Crimson Tide didn't need any extra motivation heading into their rivalry game at home against the LSU Tigers this week, but they got some in the form of being ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama could take out this perceived slight on the No. 19 Tigers as 21-point favorites on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide haven't lost a conference game since 2015, going 22-0 SU and 14-8 ATS in their last 22 games against SEC opponents per the OddsShark College Football Database. This streak includes two straight double-digit wins over LSU, two of six straight wins that the Crimson Tide have over the Tigers.

LSU was one of only three teams last season to prevent Jalen Hurts from throwing a touchdown pass in its 10-0 loss to Alabama. The Tigers were the only team during the regular season to hold Alabama's offense to under 30 points. If LSU can put together another defensive performance like that one, this game could be a lot more competitive than it is being projected out to be.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.