Georgia Tops Playoff Rankings, Rises on Odds to Win the National Title

As the Bulldogs continue to steamroll through their schedule, their odds to win the national title continue to rise.

By OddsShark
November 02, 2017

The Georgia Bulldogs are 9–0 straight up and 7–2 against the spread over their last nine games. As the Bulldogs continue to steamroll through their schedule, their odds to win the national title continue to rise.

Georgia is now going off at +500 to win the national championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The first College Football Playoff rankings were released earlier this week and listed Georgia at No. 1 over the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 2. You could make the argument either way on who should be No. 1, but these are clearly the two best teams in the country at this point.

Alabama (-120 to win the title) has the best total defense and scoring defense in the nation and has won its games by an average margin of victory of 33.2 points per game. Georgia ranks third in the country in both total defense and scoring defense and has won by an average of 26.2 points per game. These two teams appear to be headed for a collision course in the SEC championship game.

College Football
Welcome to November: The 10 Most Important Games of a Make-or-Break Month

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+1000) won't have a conference championship game to make a final case in, but they may not need one. The Fighting Irish have back-to-back strong wins over USC and NC State, upcoming road tests against No. 10 Miami (+3300) and No. 21 Stanford (+10000), and a forgivable one-point loss to Georgia.

At 7–1 SU and ATS thus far, the Fighting Irish have outscored opponents by an average margin of 24.4 points per game and are deserving of their current No. 3 ranking.

At No. 4 in the rankings, the Clemson Tigers (+900) appear to control their own destiny moving forward. The Oklahoma Sooners (+3300) landed at No. 5 ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes (+350) at No. 6 and the Penn State Nittany Lions (+2500) at No. 7. Should both Oklahoma and Ohio State win out, it will be interesting to see if Oklahoma's head-to-head win over Ohio State holds up as a tie-breaker between the two teams in the committee's eyes.

The remaining potential contenders include Wisconsin (+3300), Oklahoma State (+3300), Miami (+3300) and Washington (+3300).

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

College Football

