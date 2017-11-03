How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Utah vs. UCLA on Nov. 3.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 03, 2017

UCLA goes to Salt Lake City for a matchup with Utah Friday.

The Utes are 4-4 after dropping four consecutive Pac-12 contests. After opening the conference season with a win over Arizona, Utah dropped two straight one-score games to Stanford and USC before losing two blowouts to Arizona State and Oregon. After allowing 24 points or less in the team's first five games, the Utah defense has surrendered at least 28, 31 and 40 in the last three contests respectively.

UCLA also comes into the game at 4-4, but with a 2-3 conference record. The Bruins have alternated between wins and losses the last four weeks, giving up more than 40 points in the two defeats. UCLA will be leaning on quarterback Josh Rosen to help get the victory this week, as he has 2,713 yards and 20 touchdowns so far this season.

Last season, Utah won a shootout over UCLA 52-45.

How to Watch

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Utah: vs. No. 25 Washington State (11/11), at No. 12 Washington (11/18), vs. Colorado (11/25)

UCLA: vs. Arizona State (11/11), at No. 17 USC (11/18), vs. California (11/24)

