Auburn hits the road to take on Texas A&M Saturday.

The No. 16 Tigers are coming off a blowout win over Arkansas that moved their record to 6-2. Auburn is one of three SEC teams that has allowed less than 100 points in conference games so far this season, and it will take on the other two in the last three weeks of the season. At 4-1 in SEC play, the Tigers can book a trip to the SEC Championship if they win out.

The Aggies are fresh off a blowout loss at the hands of Mississippi State. After scoring at least 44 points in three of its first four games, Texas A&M has not been able to post more than 24 in any of its four most recent games. With a 5-3 record, the Aggies are still in good position to improve on last year's 8-5 season.

Last season, Texas A&M beat Auburn 29-16.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Auburn: vs. No. 2 Georgia (11/11), vs. Louisiana-Monroe (11/18), vs. No. 1 Alabama (11/25)

Texas A&M: vs. New Mexico (11/11), at Ole Miss (11/18), at No. 19 LSU (11/25)