When your team scores, you're excited, which is perfectly fine. It does, however, become an issue when you jump out of the stands, into the end zone and pull your pants down.

A Washington State fan did exactly that after Luke Falk found Renard Bell for a 27-yard score to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead over Stanford.

PANTS OFF IN PULLMAN pic.twitter.com/f41ss6Nbwi — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) November 4, 2017

Yep, that'll get you ejected. Every. Single. Time.