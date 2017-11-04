Watch: Washington State Fan Jumps on Field, Pulls Down Pants

A Washington State fan jumped on the field and pulled down his pants during the Cougars' game against Stanford. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 04, 2017

When your team scores, you're excited, which is perfectly fine. It does, however, become an issue when you jump out of the stands, into the end zone and pull your pants down. 

A Washington State fan did exactly that after Luke Falk found Renard Bell for a 27-yard score to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead over Stanford. 

Yep, that'll get you ejected. Every. Single. Time.

