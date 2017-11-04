Wisconsin goes to Indiana Saturday for each team's sixth Big Ten game of the season.

The No. 4 Badgers are 8-0 and have had little trouble getting to this point. Outside of a 17-9 win against Purdue, the rest of Wisconsin's wins have all been by at least two scores. The Badgers' defense has not allowed more than 24 points in a game this year, and has given up 17 points or less in seven of eight games this year.

Indiana is winless in Big Ten play so far, with the most recent loss coming by three against Maryland last week. The Hoosiers' last three losses have all come by one score. Last week, quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Richard Lagow combined to go 43-for-62 for 410 yards and five touchdowns.

This is the first time that Wisconsin and Indiana are playing since the Badgers won 51-3 in 2013.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games

Wisconsin: vs. Iowa (11/11), vs. Michigan (11/18), at Minnesota (11/25)

Indiana: at Illinois (11/11), vs. Rutgers (11/18), at Purdue (11/25)