AP Top 25: Alabama No. 1; Clemson, OU Jump Into Top 5

Alabama is still No. 1 in AP Top 25;

By Scooby Axson
November 05, 2017

Alabama held their No. 1 spot in this week's Top 25 Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide are following by Georgia, Notre Dame, and Clemson. Oklahoma jumped up three spots to No. 8 after a 62–52 win against Oklahoma State.

Ohio State and Penn State, which both suffered road losses dropped out of the Top 10.

The Buckeyes are No. 11 after being routed by Iowa and the Nittany Lions fell nine spots to No. 16 after a weather–delayed loss to Michigan State.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Miami (FL)
8. TCU
9. Washington
10. Auburn
11. Ohio State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Michigan Stateh
14. UCF
15. USC
16. Penn State
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Washington State
20. Memphis
21. Michigan
22. South Florida
23. West Virginia
24. Iowa State
25. Iowa

