Alabama held their No. 1 spot in this week's Top 25 Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide are following by Georgia, Notre Dame, and Clemson. Oklahoma jumped up three spots to No. 8 after a 62–52 win against Oklahoma State.

Ohio State and Penn State, which both suffered road losses dropped out of the Top 10.

The Buckeyes are No. 11 after being routed by Iowa and the Nittany Lions fell nine spots to No. 16 after a weather–delayed loss to Michigan State.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Miami (FL)

8. TCU

9. Washington

10. Auburn

11. Ohio State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Michigan Stateh

14. UCF

15. USC

16. Penn State

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Washington State

20. Memphis

21. Michigan

22. South Florida

23. West Virginia

24. Iowa State

25. Iowa