The Georgia Bulldogs are 10–0 straight up and 7–3 against the spread over their last 10 games. The Bulldogs will face one of their toughest tests of the season on the road against the Auburn Tigers this Saturday.

Georgia is a 2.5-point road favorite at Auburn at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Currently ranked No. 2 in the AP top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have won and covered the spread in each of their last three games against the Tigers. No. 10 Auburn is 7–2 SU and 3-3-3 ATS in 2017.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will also be on the road against a conference rival Saturday as 14.5-point favorites against the No. 18 Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide have won each of their last nine games against the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has been strong at home of late with a 5–0 SU and 4–1 ATS record in its last five home games.

The College Football Playoff picture could become a bit clearer this week based on the results of two games between two teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 Poll. No. 3 Notre Dame (-3) is on the road against No. 7 Miami and No. 5 Oklahoma (-7) hosts No. 8 TCU. Miami is 13–0 SU and 9–4 ATS over its last 13 games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

After Ohio State and Penn State both lost last Saturday, only one team in the Big Ten is still in the top 10 with the Wisconsin Badgers sitting at No. 6. The Badgers will host the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. Iowa is a 12.5-point road underdog after defeating Ohio State 55–24 at home on Saturday.

The Pac-12 North is still wide open heading into this week's action of No. 9 Washington (-6.5) at Stanford on Friday and No. 19 Washington State (-1) at Utah. Stanford is 7–0 ATS in its last seven games coming off of a loss as a betting favorite.

The picture is much clearer in the Pac-12 South. With head-to-head tie-breakers over Arizona and Arizona State, the No. 15 USC Trojans can clinch the Pac-12 South with a win Saturday as 13.5-point road favorites over Colorado.

