Bowie State's Rob Chesson was running from one side to the other and back again on this touchdown.
Bowie State senior Rob Chesson had one of, if not the best runs, this weekend, after scoring a 97-yard touchdown.
Bowie State was playing Elizabeth City State University at Roebuck Stadium when Chesson started zigging and zagging, before finally breaking loose.
Chesson had a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association record breaking day with 304 yards on 20 carries in the team's 77–21 win. He also had 48 points (most points in a single game) and seven rushing touchdowns (tied single game record).
Maybe that angle wasn’t good enough for you how about this one @HBCUGameday @CIAAForLife @HBCUSpotlightTV @TheUndefeated @espn @d2kferg pic.twitter.com/i0LMgHeVNi— Chip Squad (@BowieStFootball) November 5, 2017
Congratulations #2 Robert Chesson on an outstanding record breaking weekend!@BSU_Sports_Info pic.twitter.com/oEwvmVi6vn— CIAA (@CIAAForLife) November 8, 2017
Chesson also said he gets his move from Madden, playing the video game as a hobby.
It's definitely clear that too much Madden isn't a bad thing for him.