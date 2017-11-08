No. 7 Miami is 7–0 in its last seven games in the month of November. The Hurricanes will try to earn their biggest win of the season this Saturday when they host No. 3 Notre Dame.

Miami is a three-point home underdog at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Dating back to last season, the Hurricanes are 13–0 straight up and 9–4 against the spread over their last 13 games and appear to be on a collision course with Clemson in the ACC title game next month. But before that, Miami will try to solve the red-hot Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame is 7–0 straight up and 6–1 against the spread over its last seven games, with an average margin of victory of 24.9 points per game over that stretch. The Fighting Irish are also 3–0 straight up and against the spread in their last three meetings with Miami.

If Notre Dame can finish out its season with just one loss (Navy and Stanford await after this weekend), it could find itself with the program’s first College Football Playoff spot.

Two other teams still firmly in the running for the College Football Playoff are No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 6 TCU. The Sooners are a 6.5-point favorite at home against the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Oklahoma's 8–1 straight up and 5–4 against the spread record and TCU's 8–1 and 6–3 ATS record are both tarnished by losses to Iowa State. Despite these losses, the committee still seems to have enough respect for the Big 12 to place these two teams ahead of undefeated Miami and No. 8 Wisconsin.

It stands to reason that the winner of this game will only further strengthen its résumé and have an excellent chance at securing a playoff spot.

If recent history is any indicator, this Saturday’s clash in Norman should be a great one. Each of the last five games between these two Big 12 foes has been decided by a touchdown or less, with both of the last two games in Oklahoma decided by three points or less.

Oklahoma is 5–1 straight up in its last six games against TCU, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, while TCU is 3–1 ATS in the last four games in this series.

