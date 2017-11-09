The Oklahoma Sooners are 16-0 straight up and 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 road games. Coming off of another brilliant road performance last Saturday, Baker Mayfield has catapulted ahead of the pack in the Heisman Trophy race.

Mayfield is now a -175 favorite on the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Mayfield entered last weekend going off at +750 to win the Heisman, but everything came together for the senior as his three top competitors had bad games on the same weekend as his best game of the year.

The senior quarterback passed for 598 yards and five touchdowns in Oklahoma's road upset over Oklahoma State.

The Heisman Trophy race seemed like it had been narrowed down to a battle between running backs Saquon Barkley and Bryce Love, who were both going off at +140 to win the trophy back on October 16. But the last two weeks have been disastrous for the two star backs.

Barkley's Nittany Lions have lost back-to-back games at Ohio State and Michigan State, and Barkley (now +150) was a non-factor with 99 total yards and no touchdowns against the Spartans.

Hampered by an ankle injury, Love (+1000) missed a start against Oregon State and rushed for a season-low 69 yards in a loss last Saturday to Washington State. Both backs still have the stats to be in the hunt, but their teams falling out of contention won't help matters.

One week after jumping up to +450 in the Heisman race with a brilliant performance against Penn State, JT Barrett all but ended his Heisman campaign in last Saturday's 55-24 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Barrett's odds have plummeted to +3300 on the heels of a four-interception day against Iowa.

Mason Rudolph (+2800) and Lamar Jackson (+4000) are still in the hunt due to their impressive individual statistics, but their team's struggles keep them out of the loop as major long shots.

Bettors looking for a value option to oppose Mayfield and Barkley might look to Notre Dame sleeper Josh Adams at +800. Adams ranks third in the nation in yards per attempt with 8.7 and ninth in total rushing yards with 1,191. If Notre Dame wins out and other names on this list struggle, Adams could work his way into contention.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.