College football's Week 11 features a loaded slate, including three matchups between top ten teams—No. 3 Notre Dame plays at No. 7 Miami, and No. 6 TCU visits No. 5 Oklahoma, and No. 1 Georgia is at No. 10 Auburn.

Here are the moneylines, spreads and over/unders for Week 11's key matchups, via Bovada.

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 7 Miami

Moneyline: Notre Dame -155, Miami +135

Spread: Notre Dame -3.5

Over/Under: 57

No. 6 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma

Moneyline: Oklahoma -245, TCU +205

Spread: Oklahoma -6.5

Over/Under: 62

No. 1 Georgia at No. 10 Auburn

Moneyline: Georgia -135, Auburn +115

Spread: Georgia -3

Over/Under: 47

No. 2 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State

Moneyline: Alabama -570, Mississippi State +385

Spread: Alabama -14

Over/Under: 51

No. 12 Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State

Moneyline: Ohio State -750, Michigan State +475

Spread: Ohio State -16

Over/Under: 54

No. 20 Iowa at No. 8 Wisconsin

Moneyline: Wisconsin -500, Iowa +350

Spread: Wisconsin -11.5

Over/Under: 46

No. 15 Oklahoma State at No. 21 Iowa State

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -250, Iowa State +210

Spread: Oklahoma State -7

Over/Under: 61

Florida State at No. 4 Clemson

Moneyline: Clemson -800, Florida State +500

Spread: Clemson -16

Over/Under: 46

Rutgers at No. 14 Penn State

Moneyline: Penn State -31

Spread: Not available

Over/Under: 54

No. 11 USC at Colorado

Moneyline: USC -500, Colorado +350

Spread: USC -13.5

Over/Under: 65

Arkansas at No. 24 LSU

Moneyline: LSU -900, Arkansas +550

Spread: LSU -17

Over/Under: 55

Michigan at Maryland

Moneyline: Michigan -900, Maryland +550

Spread: Michigan -17

Over/Under: 46