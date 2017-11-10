The college football regular season is in its final stretch, and this weekend's slate of games could provide some clarity in the race for the College Football Playoff.

Georgia, the top-ranked team in the country, will face No. 10 Auburn away from home. If the Bulldogs beat Auburn, they'll have a clear shot to the SEC Title Game and a very good chance of making the College Football Playoff.

Alabama is the No. 2 team in the rankings. The Crimson Tide face Mississippi State, ranked No. 16, this weekend on the road.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Notre Dame will face No. 7 Miami (Fla.), and No. 5 Oklahoma is set to face No. 6 TCU. Clemson, ranked No. 4, will take on unranked Florida State.

Here's a complete look at the top 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering this weekend.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. TCU

7. Miami (Fla.)

8. Wisconsin

9. Washington

10. Auburn

