There were so many plot twists from this play in the first quarter of the Florida–South Carolina game, that you might have to watch it twice to see everything that happened.

So what happened?

South Carolina started off the ball right near its own goal line, and quarterback Jake Bentley opted for pass.

He threw an interception on the first play of the possession, which seems normal enough.

Gators CJ Henderson intercepted the ball and almost had a touchdown when, well, this happened.

So many plot twists pic.twitter.com/kVGCaY5ugk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 11, 2017

Henderson fumbled the ball, and the Gamecocks recovered the ball and took it almost to their 25-yard line.

South Carolina leads 14–0 heading into the second quarter.

It is just not Florida's year.