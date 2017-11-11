South Carolina welcomes Florida to Colombia for a matchup between SEC East foes Saturday.

The 6-3 Gamecocks trail only No. 1 Georgia in the SEC East, and are coming off a 24-10 loss to the Bulldogs. Before last week's loss, South Carolina won three straight games, and posted at least 34 points in two of those victories. A win would clinch the first winning season for the Gamecocks since 2014.

This is the Gators' second game this year without former coach Jim McElwain, who parted ways with the school after a 42-7 loss to Georgia. Florida's first game without McElwain was a 45-16 blowout loss to Missouri. The Gators are in danger of having their first losing season since 2013.

Last season, Florida beat South Carolina 20-7.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Two Games

Florida: vs. UAB (11/18), vs. Florida State (11/25)

South Carolina: vs. Wofford (11/18), vs. No. 4 Clemson (11/25)