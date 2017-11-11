How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Figure out how to watch LSU vs. Arkansas on Nov. 11.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 11, 2017

LSU hosts Arkansas in a matchup between SEC West foes Saturday.

The 6-3 Tigers are coming off a 24-10 loss to No. 2 Alabama last week. Prior to that, they were on a three-game winning streak that featured wins over Florida and Auburn. The LSU offense is dependent on running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams, who have combined for 1,341 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns and 312 receiving yards.

Arkansas is last in the SEC West with a 1-4 conference record. Overall, the Razorbacks are 4-5 and have won consecutive games. After a 38-37 win over Ole Miss, Arkansas picked up a 39-38 win over Coastal Carolina. Over their last five games, the Razorbacks have allowed 216 points, including 52 in a 32-point loss to Auburn.

Last season, LSU knocked off Arkansas 38-10.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Two Games

LSU: at Tennessee (11/18), vs. Texas A&M (11/25)

Arkansas: vs. No. 16 Mississippi State (11/18), vs. Missouri (11/24)

