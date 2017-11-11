How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch NC State vs. Boston College on Nov. 11

By Nihal Kolur
November 11, 2017

NC State travel to Alumni Stadium to face Boston College on Saturday in an ACC matchup. 

No. 23 NC State (6-3, 4-1 Conf) enters Saturday in second place in the ACC Atlantic division behind Clemson. The Wolfpack started the season 6-1, but have lost their past two games to No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson. State has rode an offense that has averaged 32.6 points per game this season.

Boston College (5-4, 3-3 Conf), meanwhile, sit in third place in the ACC Atlantic division after a 35-3 domination of Florida State last week. The Eagles have won their past three games against Louisville, Virginia and Florida State. Behind running back AJ Dillon, the BC offense has averaged 24.3 points per game, but have given up 24.8.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC or ESPN2

​Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters