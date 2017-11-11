NC State travel to Alumni Stadium to face Boston College on Saturday in an ACC matchup.

No. 23 NC State (6-3, 4-1 Conf) enters Saturday in second place in the ACC Atlantic division behind Clemson. The Wolfpack started the season 6-1, but have lost their past two games to No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson. State has rode an offense that has averaged 32.6 points per game this season.

Boston College (5-4, 3-3 Conf), meanwhile, sit in third place in the ACC Atlantic division after a 35-3 domination of Florida State last week. The Eagles have won their past three games against Louisville, Virginia and Florida State. Behind running back AJ Dillon, the BC offense has averaged 24.3 points per game, but have given up 24.8.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC or ESPN2

​Live Stream: WatchESPN