Watch: Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Gives Epic Pump-Up Speech Before Miami Game

Notre Dame defensive coordinator gave his players a pump-up speech before their top-ten showdown with Miami. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 11, 2017

No. 3 Notre Dame plays No. 7 Miami tonight in a matchup of two top ten teams. It's a huge game, and huge games merit epic pump up speeches. 

Enter Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Apparently he's sick and tired of hearing about how good Miami's defense is, so he told his players how he feels. As you might expect, the video below has some NSFW language. 

"They can have the chain. We're getting the f---ing rings" is one of the better lines you'll hear all season. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters