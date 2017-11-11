No. 3 Notre Dame plays No. 7 Miami tonight in a matchup of two top ten teams. It's a huge game, and huge games merit epic pump up speeches.

Enter Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Apparently he's sick and tired of hearing about how good Miami's defense is, so he told his players how he feels. As you might expect, the video below has some NSFW language.

Interesting pep talk for Notre Dame players on the field before Miami game. ***Very very NSFW language*** pic.twitter.com/LIgc00xvAq — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 11, 2017

"They can have the chain. We're getting the f---ing rings" is one of the better lines you'll hear all season.