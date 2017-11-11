How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Miami: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) on Nov. 11.

By Nihal Kolur
November 11, 2017

Notre Dame travels to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in a primetime matchup.

No. 3 Notre Dame (8-1) enters Saturday after a dominant win over Wake Forest last week. The Fighting Irish have won seven games in a row, riding a stingy defense (18.4 points allowed per game) to a top four ranking. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush has been impressive this season, throwing for 1,287 yards and 11 touchdowns against just two interceptions in nine games.

No. 10 Miami (8-0, 6-0 Conf) have yet to lose this season following a 28-10 victory over No. 13 Virginia Tech last week. The Hurricanes defense has allowed just 17.6 points per game this season, but the team has been punished in rankings because of a weak strength of schedule. A win over Notre Dame at home would give the 'Canes a much needed signature win.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters