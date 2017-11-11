Notre Dame travels to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in a primetime matchup.

No. 3 Notre Dame (8-1) enters Saturday after a dominant win over Wake Forest last week. The Fighting Irish have won seven games in a row, riding a stingy defense (18.4 points allowed per game) to a top four ranking. Quarterback Brandon Wimbush has been impressive this season, throwing for 1,287 yards and 11 touchdowns against just two interceptions in nine games.

No. 10 Miami (8-0, 6-0 Conf) have yet to lose this season following a 28-10 victory over No. 13 Virginia Tech last week. The Hurricanes defense has allowed just 17.6 points per game this season, but the team has been punished in rankings because of a weak strength of schedule. A win over Notre Dame at home would give the 'Canes a much needed signature win.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN