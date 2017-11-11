Ohio State dominated No. 12 Michigan State Saturday 48-3 despite being without two of its leading tacklers in linebackers Jerome Baker and Dante Booker. A source tells SI that both are in concussion protocol and their return for next week’s game against Illinois is questionable. The two linebackers were injured in last weekend’s loss at Iowa.

The Buckeyes replaced them against MSU with Malik Harrison and Tuf Borland, who played middle linebacker, and starting MLB Chris Worley shifted back to outside linebacker where he played last season.

Baker is No. 3 on the team with 44 tackles while Booker is tied for third in TFLs with 5.0.

Against the Spartans. Borland was OSU’s leading tackler with 11 and a sack while Harrison had six and also posted a sack. MSU managed just 1.9 yards per rush and only 195 total yards. The 45-point margin of victory for the Buckeyes marked the largest for Ohio State in a game against the Spartans.