Both Oklahoma State and Iowa State look to get back on track after tough losses last weekend.

The Cowboys lost their Bedlam matchup with Oklahoma for the third straight year and gave up an NCAA season high 585 yards passing to Heisman candidate Baker Mayfield.

Iowa State fought back from a 20–0 deficit to West Virginia before losing a tough battle 20–16 to drop them behind in the Big 12 race.

The Cyclones have lost five straight to the Cowboys, with their last victory in the series coming in 2011.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, Noon EST

TV channel: ABC/ESPN2

Live stream: You can stream the game using the WatchESPN app.

Remaining schedule

Oklahoma State: vs. Kansas State (11/18), vs. Kansas (11/25)

Iowa State: at Baylor (11/18), vs. Kansas State (11/25)