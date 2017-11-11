While the score might not be in Michigan State's favor, the highlight reel definitely was in Saturday's game against Ohio State.
While the score might not be in Michigan State's favor, the highlight reel definitely was in Saturday's game against Ohio State.
The Spartans' Justin Layne had a pick in the Buckeyes' endzone early in the fourth quarter that looked effortless.
WHEW what a pick. (via @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/Rq1eQdY5Rn— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 11, 2017
He makes a one-handed grab, then tumbles to the ground while somehow maintaining possession.
Ohio State leads 48-3 with under three minutes to play.