How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch TCU vs. Oklahoma.

By Scooby Axson
November 11, 2017

The Big 12 game of the year will take place when top 10 foes TCU and Oklahoma square off in Norman.

Entering Saturday, the teams are the only ones in the conference with one league loss and the winner will take one step closer to securing a spot in the championship game.

The Sooners have the nation's top offense, averaging 608 yards per game, and also averaging 45 points per contest.

TCU has by far the Big 12's best defense, ranking fifth in the NCAA in total defense. The Horned Frogs defense has only given up 15 offensive touchdowns in nine games.

Oklahoma has won two straight over TCU and lead the overall series 11–5.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Remaining schedule

Oklahoma: at Kansas (11/18), vs. West Virginia (11/25)

TCU: at Texas Tech (11/18), vs. Baylor (11/24)

