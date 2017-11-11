Virginia Tech goes to Atlanta for an ACC contest with Georgia Tech Saturday.

The No. 17 Hokies are 7-2 after losing to No. 7 Miami 28-10 last week. Virginia Tech is 0-2 against teams currently ranked in top-10 this year but 7-0 against all other competition. With two losses in conference play, it's highly unlikely the Hokies end up in the ACC Championship Game, but a shot at a New Year's Six Bowl is still available if they can win out.

The 4-4 Yellow Jackets have lost their last two games, which were both on the road. Georgia Tech is 0-3 against ranked teams this year, including one-point losses to then-No. 25 Tennessee and then-No. 11 Miami.

Last season, Georgia Tech picked up a 30-20 win over Virginia Tech.

How to Watch

Time: 12:20 p.m. EST

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

Remaining Schedule

Virginia Tech: vs. Pittsburgh (11/18), at Virginia (11/24)

Georgia Teach: at Duke (11/18), vs. No. 1 Georgia (11/25)