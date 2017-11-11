How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech on Nov. 11.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 11, 2017

Virginia Tech goes to Atlanta for an ACC contest with Georgia Tech Saturday.

The No. 17 Hokies are 7-2 after losing to No. 7 Miami 28-10 last week. Virginia Tech is 0-2 against teams currently ranked in top-10 this year but 7-0 against all other competition. With two losses in conference play, it's highly unlikely the Hokies end up in the ACC Championship Game, but a shot at a New Year's Six Bowl is still available if they can win out.

The 4-4 Yellow Jackets have lost their last two games, which were both on the road. Georgia Tech is 0-3 against ranked teams this year, including one-point losses to then-No. 25 Tennessee and then-No. 11 Miami.

Last season, Georgia Tech picked up a 30-20 win over Virginia Tech.

How to Watch

Time: 12:20 p.m. EST

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

Remaining Schedule

Virginia Tech: vs. Pittsburgh (11/18), at Virginia (11/24)

Georgia Teach: at Duke (11/18), vs. No. 1 Georgia (11/25)

