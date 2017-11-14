The Oklahoma Sooners are 15-0 straight up and 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 games on the road. The Sooners are one of the biggest favorites on the board in Week 12 on the road this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Oklahoma is a 35-point road favorite in Kansas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With their win over TCU last Saturday, the Sooners moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 this week and are seemingly in control of their own destiny for a College Football Playoff spot. The Sooners are 12-0 SU and 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games against the Jayhawks.

After two teams in the Top 3 lost last week in No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Top 4 should be safe this week. No. 2 Miami is a 19.5-point favorite at home against the Virginia Cavaliers, and both No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Clemson host FCS teams Saturday as Mercer visits Alabama and Citadel takes on Clemson. Miami is 10-4 ATS over its last 14 games.

No. 5 Wisconsin will play in the only game between two ranked teams this Saturday when it hosts No. 19 Michigan. The Badgers opened as 10-point favorites but have already been bet down to -7.5. Michigan is 9-3 SU and 6-5-1 ATS in its last 12 conference road games per the OddsShark College Football Database.

A pair of rivalry games should highlight this week's card as Navy visits No. 9 Notre Dame (-17) and UCLA visits No. 12 USC (-15) on Saturday.

The wheels fell off on Notre Dame's dream season last Saturday in a 41-8 road loss to Miami. The Fighting Irish will try to pick up the pieces in their final home game of the season. Notre Dame is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Navy and leads this all-time series with a 76-13-1 record.

The USC and UCLA rivalry has historically been much more competitive, with USC holding a 48-31-7 all-time lead. UCLA hasn't won on the road since September 17 of last season going 0-9 SU and 2-7 ATS in its last nine games on the road.

