The No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers are 7-0 straight up and 6-0-1 against the spread in their last seven games played in the month of November. The Badgers will try extend their November winning streak and remain undefeated on the season when they host the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines this Saturday.

Wisconsin is a 7.5-point home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Miami set to clash in the ACC title game in a few weeks, there will likely be a spot open in the Top 4 of the College Football Playoff rankings for the Badgers if they continue to win.

So far this season Wisconsin is 10-0 SU and 6-4 ATS with remaining games against Michigan, on the road at Minnesota, and in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines will try to play spoiler on Saturday, entering this game with a 1-8-1 ATS record in their last 10 games against the Badgers. Last year's meeting between these two teams was a defensive battle as Michigan came out on top 14-7. Wisconsin's 248 yards per game against rank best in the nation and Michigan's 255 per game rank third, so Saturday's contest could be another tight one.

The No. 11 USC Trojans are 11-0 straight up and 7-4 against the spread in their last 11 home games against conference opponents per the OddsShark College Football Database. The Trojans clash with their crosstown rivals as 16-point betting favorites this Saturday hosting the UCLA Bruins.

USC is 3-0 SU and ATS over its last three games with an average margin of victory of 19.7 points per game over that stretch. The Trojans have also won each of the last two games in this head-to-head rivalry by at least 19 points.

Plenty of NFL scouts will be paying close attention to this game as it will feature two of the top quarterback prospects in the nation in USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen. Darnold didn't live up to expectations this season after entering 2017 as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but he's still had a respectable season ranking sixth nationally in passing yards with 3,198 and 10th in passing touchdowns with 24.

