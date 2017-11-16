The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are 10-0 SU and 4-6 ATS this season. With an undefeated record and the best scoring defense in the nation, the Crimson Tide appear to be one of the safest bets in the nation to advance into this year's College Football Playoff.

Alabama is now going off at +100 on the odds to win the National Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After a tune-up game at home against Mercer this Saturday, the Crimson Tide will finish up their regular season schedule with a road game at No. 6 Auburn (+900 to win the championship) and then potentially the SEC Championship Game against No. 7 Georgia (+1200).

If the Crimson Tide win both of these games, they will in all likelihood be the only team to represent the SEC in this year's College Football Playoff. But if Auburn or Georgia is able to upset Alabama, the conference could very well send two teams, as a strong case could be made for both Alabama and the team that beat them to advance if other teams currently in the mix slip up.

Like Alabama, the other four teams currently ranked in the Top 5 all now appear to control their own destiny. No. 2 Clemson (+800) and No. 3 Miami (+900) are set to clash in the ACC Championship Game to determine which of these teams will represent the ACC in the College Football Playoff. The loser of that game would likely fall out of the playoff picture, leaving the remaining two spots open for No. 4 Oklahoma (+400) and No. 5 Wisconsin (+1200) if both win out.

Wisconsin has a tough spot this Saturday at home against the Michigan Wolverines, and will have another obstacle to overcome in the Big Ten Championship Game. Should No. 9 Ohio State (+1800) win its last two regular season games and then beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, it could sneak into the postseason with some other help around the nation.

Bettors looking for total chaos in the coming weeks might consider the No. 11 USC Trojans at +6600 to win the National Championship. A two-loss Pac-12 champion would need an awful lot of help to get into the College Football Playoff, but this team has the talent to be competitive should enough teams above them crumble and get them in.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.