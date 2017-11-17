Odds, Lines and Spreads for Key Games in College Football's Week 12

Moneylines, spreads and over/unders for Week 12's key games, including Michigan vs. Wisconsin. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 17, 2017

A week after the college football landscape shifted considerably with four top-ten teams losing, and a week before seasons will undoubtedly be broken during Rivalry Weekend, the nation's best teams get a bit of a respite this week. There is only one matchup between ranked schools—No. 5 Wisconsin hosts No. 25 Michigan—and many teams get a virtual bye week by facing off against non-Big Five conference teams. 

But anything is possible in college football, and there are sure to be upsets where they are least expected. 

Note: Lines are not listed for the games involving the nation's top two teams: No. 1 Alabama hosts Mercer, while No. 2 Clemson takes on Citadel. Both games are expected to be lopsided blowouts.

Here are the moneylines, spreads and over/unders for Week 11's key matchups, via Bovada, and here are our experts' picks

No. 25 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin

Moneyline: Wisconsin -280, Michigan +240

Spread: Wisconsin -7.5

Over/Under: 40

Texas at West Virginia

Moneyline: West Virginia -160, Texas +140

Spread: West Virginia -3.5

Over/Under: 53

SMU at No. 21 Memphis

Moneyline: Memphis -500, SMU +300

Spread: Memphis -13

Over/Under: 72

 

Kentucky at No. 7 Georgia

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Georgia -21.5

Over/Under: 52

Virginia at No. 3 Miami

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Miami -19

Over/Under: 51

Nebraska at No. 10 Penn State

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Penn State -27

Over/Under: 56

UCLA at No. 11 USC

Moneyline: USC - 750, UCLA +475

Spread: USC - 16

Over/Under: 71

UAB at Florida

Moneyline: Florida -400, UAB +300

Spread: Florida -10.5

Over/Under: 48

No. 12 TCU at Texas Tech

Moneyline: TCU -235, Texas Tech +195

Spread: TCU -6

Over/Under: 54

Navy at No. 8 Notre Dame

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Notre Dame -18

Over/Under: 59

No. 4 Oklahoma at Kansas

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Oklahoma -38

Over/Under: 70

No. 16 Mississippi State at Arkansas

Moneyline: Mississippi State -600, Arkansas +400

Spread: Mississippi State -13

Over/Under: 58

Illinois at No. 9 Ohio State

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Ohio State -41

Over/Under: 54

No. 15 UCF at Temple

Moneyline: UCF -550, Temple +375

Spread: UCF -14

Over/Under: 55

Kansas State at No. 13 Oklahoma State

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Oklahoma State -19.5

Over/Under: 65

 

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters