A week after the college football landscape shifted considerably with four top-ten teams losing, and a week before seasons will undoubtedly be broken during Rivalry Weekend, the nation's best teams get a bit of a respite this week. There is only one matchup between ranked schools—No. 5 Wisconsin hosts No. 25 Michigan—and many teams get a virtual bye week by facing off against non-Big Five conference teams.

But anything is possible in college football, and there are sure to be upsets where they are least expected.

Note: Lines are not listed for the games involving the nation's top two teams: No. 1 Alabama hosts Mercer, while No. 2 Clemson takes on Citadel. Both games are expected to be lopsided blowouts.

Here are the moneylines, spreads and over/unders for Week 11's key matchups, via Bovada, and here are our experts' picks.

No. 25 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin

Moneyline: Wisconsin -280, Michigan +240

Spread: Wisconsin -7.5

Over/Under: 40

Texas at West Virginia

Moneyline: West Virginia -160, Texas +140

Spread: West Virginia -3.5

Over/Under: 53

SMU at No. 21 Memphis

Moneyline: Memphis -500, SMU +300

Spread: Memphis -13

Over/Under: 72

Kentucky at No. 7 Georgia

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Georgia -21.5

Over/Under: 52

Virginia at No. 3 Miami

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Miami -19

Over/Under: 51

Nebraska at No. 10 Penn State

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Penn State -27

Over/Under: 56

UCLA at No. 11 USC

Moneyline: USC - 750, UCLA +475

Spread: USC - 16

Over/Under: 71

UAB at Florida

Moneyline: Florida -400, UAB +300

Spread: Florida -10.5

Over/Under: 48

No. 12 TCU at Texas Tech

Moneyline: TCU -235, Texas Tech +195

Spread: TCU -6

Over/Under: 54

Navy at No. 8 Notre Dame

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Notre Dame -18

Over/Under: 59

No. 4 Oklahoma at Kansas

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Oklahoma -38

Over/Under: 70

No. 16 Mississippi State at Arkansas

Moneyline: Mississippi State -600, Arkansas +400

Spread: Mississippi State -13

Over/Under: 58

Illinois at No. 9 Ohio State

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Ohio State -41

Over/Under: 54

No. 15 UCF at Temple

Moneyline: UCF -550, Temple +375

Spread: UCF -14

Over/Under: 55

Kansas State at No. 13 Oklahoma State

Moneyline: N/A

Spread: Oklahoma State -19.5

Over/Under: 65