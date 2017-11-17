Moneylines, spreads and over/unders for Week 12's key games, including Michigan vs. Wisconsin.
A week after the college football landscape shifted considerably with four top-ten teams losing, and a week before seasons will undoubtedly be broken during Rivalry Weekend, the nation's best teams get a bit of a respite this week. There is only one matchup between ranked schools—No. 5 Wisconsin hosts No. 25 Michigan—and many teams get a virtual bye week by facing off against non-Big Five conference teams.
But anything is possible in college football, and there are sure to be upsets where they are least expected.
Note: Lines are not listed for the games involving the nation's top two teams: No. 1 Alabama hosts Mercer, while No. 2 Clemson takes on Citadel. Both games are expected to be lopsided blowouts.
Here are the moneylines, spreads and over/unders for Week 11's key matchups, via Bovada, and here are our experts' picks.
No. 25 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin
Moneyline: Wisconsin -280, Michigan +240
Spread: Wisconsin -7.5
Over/Under: 40
Texas at West Virginia
Moneyline: West Virginia -160, Texas +140
Spread: West Virginia -3.5
Over/Under: 53
SMU at No. 21 Memphis
Moneyline: Memphis -500, SMU +300
Spread: Memphis -13
Over/Under: 72
Kentucky at No. 7 Georgia
Moneyline: N/A
Spread: Georgia -21.5
Over/Under: 52
Virginia at No. 3 Miami
Moneyline: N/A
Spread: Miami -19
Over/Under: 51
Nebraska at No. 10 Penn State
Moneyline: N/A
Spread: Penn State -27
Over/Under: 56
UCLA at No. 11 USC
Moneyline: USC - 750, UCLA +475
Spread: USC - 16
Over/Under: 71
UAB at Florida
Moneyline: Florida -400, UAB +300
Spread: Florida -10.5
Over/Under: 48
No. 12 TCU at Texas Tech
Moneyline: TCU -235, Texas Tech +195
Spread: TCU -6
Over/Under: 54
Navy at No. 8 Notre Dame
Moneyline: N/A
Spread: Notre Dame -18
Over/Under: 59
No. 4 Oklahoma at Kansas
Moneyline: N/A
Spread: Oklahoma -38
Over/Under: 70
No. 16 Mississippi State at Arkansas
Moneyline: Mississippi State -600, Arkansas +400
Spread: Mississippi State -13
Over/Under: 58
Illinois at No. 9 Ohio State
Moneyline: N/A
Spread: Ohio State -41
Over/Under: 54
No. 15 UCF at Temple
Moneyline: UCF -550, Temple +375
Spread: UCF -14
Over/Under: 55
Kansas State at No. 13 Oklahoma State
Moneyline: N/A
Spread: Oklahoma State -19.5
Over/Under: 65