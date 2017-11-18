How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Miami vs. Virginia Nov. 18.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 18, 2017

Miami hosts Virginia Saturday in an ACC clash. 

The 9-0 Hurricanes are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 41-8 beat down against Notre Dame last week. After winning four consecutive one-possession games, No. 3 Miami defeated then-No. 13 Virginia Tech and then-No. 3 Notre Dame by a combined 69-18 in back-to-back weeks. The Hurricanes defense has played a big role to their undefeated season and has forced 16 turnovers over the last four games.

The Cavaliers are 6-4 and have lost three of their last four games. The defense has allowed at least 31 points in each of those four contests, with a 40-36 win over Georgia Tech being the only victory during that stretch. In a 38-21 loss to Louisville last week, quarterback Kurt Benkert threw an interception and fumbled the ball three times, although the team only lost one of those fumbles.

Last season Miami picked up a 34-14 win over Virginia.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Remaining Schedule

Miami: at Pittsburgh (11/24), ACC Championship Game vs. Clemson (12/2)

Virginia: vs. Virginia Tech (11/24)

