How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Texas vs. West Virginia Nov. 18.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 18, 2017

Texas travels to Morgantown for a matchup with West Virginia on Saturday.

The Longhorns are 5-5 and looking to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014. Texas picked up a 42-27 win over Kansas last week thanks to a solid defensive showing. The defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions. One of those picks was returned for a touchdown, the other was returned to the Kansas nine-yard line and the last one came on a third and goal to close out the first half.

The Mountaineers have won two consecutive games to pull into a tie for second in the Big 12. With a game against Oklahoma still waiting on the schedule, West Virginia can still earn a share of the Big 12 title. The balance on offense established by quarterback Will Grier, who has 3,440 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns, and running back Justin Crawford, who has 899 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, has helped the Mountaineers score at least 24 points in every game this season besides their 20-16 win over Iowa State.

Last season, West Virginia picked up a 24-20 win over Texas.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Remaining Schedule

Texas: vs. Texas Tech (11/24)

West Virginia: at Oklahoma (11/25)

